The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 289.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.50.

NYSE:SMG opened at $152.17 on Tuesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $133.36 and a twelve month high of $254.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.27 and a 200-day moving average of $164.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The company had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

