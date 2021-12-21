The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.03. Bank of New York Mellon posted earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bank of New York Mellon.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

NYSE:BK opened at $56.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.87 and its 200-day moving average is $53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $39.46 and a 52 week high of $60.52. The firm has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BK. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

