New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,592 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,592 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.24% of La-Z-Boy worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LZB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 5.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 32.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 64,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $2,288,825.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 27,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $967,093.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 202,444 shares of company stock worth $7,230,892 over the last ninety days. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

La-Z-Boy stock opened at $34.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.03. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $31.92 and a 52-week high of $46.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.29.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. La-Z-Boy’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

