Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) President Garrett Gafke Buys 3,700 Shares

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) President Garrett Gafke purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $18,241.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Garrett Gafke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Garrett Gafke purchased 2,000 shares of Intellicheck stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $10,240.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Garrett Gafke purchased 18,000 shares of Intellicheck stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,980.00.

Shares of IDN stock opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.85. Intellicheck, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $95.16 million, a P/E ratio of -63.49 and a beta of 1.80.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. Research analysts expect that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on IDN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum lowered Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Intellicheck from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDN. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intellicheck during the second quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Intellicheck by 26.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

