Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM) Director Christopher Ross Anderson Purchases 151,000 Shares of Stock

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM) Director Christopher Ross Anderson acquired 151,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,445.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,736,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,118,663.72.

Christopher Ross Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ximen Mining alerts:

On Tuesday, November 16th, Christopher Ross Anderson sold 446,000 shares of Ximen Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total transaction of C$111,500.00.

XIM stock opened at C$0.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.39 million and a P/E ratio of -2.27. Ximen Mining Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.16 and a 12 month high of C$0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.22.

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Elm Tree Minerals Inc and changed its name to Ximen Mining Corp.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Ximen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ximen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.