Insider Selling: Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) CEO Sells 35,156 Shares of Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) CEO Briggs Morrison sold 35,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $703,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX opened at $21.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $26.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average is $17.46. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.48.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.24. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 678.57% and a negative return on equity of 41.03%. The company had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 21,405 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,765,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $2,064,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 240.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 283.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 52,141 shares in the last quarter.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

