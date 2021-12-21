EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CFO John Brandon Wagner Sells 3,799 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 3,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $58,428.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of EVER stock opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $54.96. The firm has a market cap of $462.10 million, a PE ratio of -30.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average of $21.76.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVER has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their target price on EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 217.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 1,180.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 93.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 26.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

