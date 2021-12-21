Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Acuity Brands worth $4,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $198.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.61. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.12 and a 12 month high of $224.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.38 and its 200 day moving average is $189.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.19%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.27.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total transaction of $213,188.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

