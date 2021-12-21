Huntington National Bank Has $52,000 Stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the second quarter valued at $304,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 9.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 55,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

HLNE stock opened at $95.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.86. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52 week low of $74.11 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 64.01%. The business had revenue of $96.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 33.73%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HLNE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.