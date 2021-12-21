Huntington National Bank Sells 390 Shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GRC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 25.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 33.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after buying an additional 43,163 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 50.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 23.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 27.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after buying an additional 34,953 shares during the period. 55.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRC opened at $42.18 on Tuesday. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $47.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 0.52.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $102.11 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is 59.13%.

Separately, Sidoti cut shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

