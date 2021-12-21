Huntington National Bank Acquires New Shares in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 146,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,411,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $512,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OVV shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.05.

NYSE OVV opened at $30.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 3.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.53. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently -24.67%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

