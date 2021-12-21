Huntington National Bank Acquires 583 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,094 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 15,069 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in UBS Group by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 187,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 44,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in UBS Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,093,000 after buying an additional 17,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group stock opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $18.67. The company has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.71.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. UBS Group’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UBS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.98.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.