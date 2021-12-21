HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank reduced its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBS. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total value of $525,455.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 4,082 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total transaction of $2,818,539.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,267 shares of company stock valued at $49,790,591 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HUBS. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $953.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $801.50.

NYSE HUBS opened at $651.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of -392.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $783.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $682.33. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $347.78 and a 12-month high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.42 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

