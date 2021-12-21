WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 2,477 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.08% of Safety Insurance Group worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAFT. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 171,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,441,000 after buying an additional 43,004 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,975,000 after buying an additional 40,749 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after buying an additional 34,280 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 320,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,427,000 after buying an additional 31,513 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after buying an additional 31,367 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ann Marie Mckeown sold 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $267,843.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SAFT opened at $79.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.75 and a 1-year high of $87.98.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $213.71 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 16.97%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.64%.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

