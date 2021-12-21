WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $983,000 Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADC. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at about $266,241,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 11.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,523,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,127,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $925,326,000 after purchasing an additional 896,061 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 12.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,472,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,213,000 after purchasing an additional 726,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 68.1% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,067,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,238,000 after purchasing an additional 432,463 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.35 per share, with a total value of $34,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard Agree bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.06 per share, with a total value of $402,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 30,793 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,126. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADC opened at $66.79 on Tuesday. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.16.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 35.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.55%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADC. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.69.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.