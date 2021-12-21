State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,038 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $6,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $162.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.36. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $179.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

