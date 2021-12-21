State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 1,573 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,556 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Five9 worth $6,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $772,882,000 after acquiring an additional 147,507 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,191,000 after buying an additional 408,928 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Five9 by 10,448.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,237,000 after buying an additional 2,296,774 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Five9 by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,995,000 after buying an additional 224,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Five9 by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 874,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,322,000 after buying an additional 207,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $161,579.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.12, for a total value of $456,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,960 shares of company stock valued at $8,215,947 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $139.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.02 and a beta of 0.43. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.33 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.74 and a 200 day moving average of $167.87.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Truist upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

