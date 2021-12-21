WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 9,092 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.11% of Cowen worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cowen by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 133,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,490,000 after buying an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cowen during the 2nd quarter worth $1,761,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Cowen by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $943,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cowen by 2.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 885,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,332,000 after acquiring an additional 19,796 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cowen alerts:

In other news, Director Brett H. Barth acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $358,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COWN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cowen in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ COWN opened at $33.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cowen Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.86 and a 200-day moving average of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $923.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Cowen had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $359.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Cowen’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

About Cowen

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.