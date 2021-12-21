WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Morningstar by 156.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Morningstar by 162.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morningstar by 259.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL purchased a new position in Morningstar during the second quarter worth about $203,000. 50.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.18, for a total value of $2,679,986.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.96, for a total transaction of $959,112.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,071 shares of company stock worth $61,304,164 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORN opened at $329.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 67.19 and a beta of 1.12. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.55 and a 1 year high of $337.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.11.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $428.90 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 20.93%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.