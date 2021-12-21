WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Stock Position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.15% of International Money Express worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in International Money Express by 294.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 98,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on IMXI. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Money Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In related news, Director Michael J. Purcell acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $105,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Robert Lisy sold 24,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $399,969.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,685 shares of company stock worth $1,097,079. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.53. International Money Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 44.08%. The company had revenue of $120.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Money Express Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

