Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) vs. OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Critical Comparison

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) and OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

Get Cerner alerts:

This table compares Cerner and OMNIQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerner 9.15% 19.54% 10.61% OMNIQ N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Cerner and OMNIQ’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerner $5.51 billion 4.84 $780.09 million $1.72 52.61 OMNIQ $55.21 million 0.91 -$11.50 million N/A N/A

Cerner has higher revenue and earnings than OMNIQ.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.7% of Cerner shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Cerner shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of OMNIQ shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cerner and OMNIQ, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerner 1 8 3 0 2.17 OMNIQ 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cerner presently has a consensus price target of $85.40, suggesting a potential downside of 5.62%. OMNIQ has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 92.59%. Given OMNIQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OMNIQ is more favorable than Cerner.

Summary

Cerner beats OMNIQ on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes revenue contributions and expenditures associated with business activity in the United States. The International segment includes revenue contributions and expenditures linked to business activity in Aruba, Australia, Austria, the Bahamas, Belgium, Bermuda, Brazil, Canada, Cayman Islands, Chile, Denmark, Egypt, England, Finland, France, Germany, Guam, India, Ireland, Kuwait, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the Unit

About OMNIQ

OMNIQ Corp. provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions. It uses patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications. The company’s services and technology helps clients to move people, assets and data through airports, warehouses, schools, national borders, and many other applications and environments. It serves government agencies and companies from several sectors, including manufacturing, retail, distribution, food and beverage, transportation and logistics, healthcare, and oil, gas, and chemicals. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.