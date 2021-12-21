Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) vs. Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Head to Head Survey

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) and Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Elastic has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anaplan has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

74.2% of Elastic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Anaplan shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of Elastic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Anaplan shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Elastic and Anaplan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elastic -22.18% -29.19% -10.68% Anaplan -33.63% -66.57% -24.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Elastic and Anaplan, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elastic 0 3 14 0 2.82 Anaplan 0 6 14 0 2.70

Elastic presently has a consensus target price of $183.42, suggesting a potential upside of 58.61%. Anaplan has a consensus target price of $69.42, suggesting a potential upside of 58.31%. Given Elastic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Elastic is more favorable than Anaplan.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Elastic and Anaplan’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elastic $608.49 million 17.60 -$129.43 million ($1.80) -64.24 Anaplan $447.76 million 14.46 -$153.97 million ($1.28) -34.26

Elastic has higher revenue and earnings than Anaplan. Elastic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Anaplan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Elastic beats Anaplan on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. It also provides software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance management, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded by Shay Banon, Uri Boness, Steven Schuurman, and Simon Willnauer on Februar

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

