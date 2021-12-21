Zacks: Brokerages Expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to Post $1.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the lowest is $1.05. U.S. Bancorp posted earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock opened at $54.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.10. The firm has a market cap of $81.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $42.47 and a 1 year high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

