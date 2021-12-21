State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 62.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 809,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 310,476 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.76% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $7,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 60.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 35,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 13,314 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 4.5% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 783,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 7.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 12.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 131,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 14,418 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 60.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 217,777 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INN stock opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $946.35 million, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $11.32.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 32.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.90.

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $68,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

