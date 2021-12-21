A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Stock Holdings Increased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 21,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Shares of AOS opened at $79.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.87. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $84.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $350,567.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,169 shares of company stock worth $9,635,612 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.