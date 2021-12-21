Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Short Interest Update

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 369,200 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the November 15th total of 302,300 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAIA. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gaia in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Gaia by 76.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gaia in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Gaia in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Gaia in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gaia stock opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. Gaia has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average is $10.26. The firm has a market cap of $162.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.31 and a beta of 0.60.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.35 million. Gaia had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 2.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gaia will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GAIA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

