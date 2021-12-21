Stephens Inc. AR Has $867,000 Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MKC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 239.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 17.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 24.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 70,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after buying an additional 14,151 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth about $220,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total transaction of $241,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKC opened at $93.91 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $98.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.47.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 48.40%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.75.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

