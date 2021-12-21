Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) Short Interest Up 22.4% in November

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 189,300 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the November 15th total of 154,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBBGF opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.85. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $7.60.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

