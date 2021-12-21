Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) Short Interest Up 22.4% in November

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 189,300 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the November 15th total of 154,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBBGF opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.85. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $7.60.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

