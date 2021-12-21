Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) COO Pad Chivukula Sells 3,633 Shares of Stock

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) COO Pad Chivukula sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $145,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Pad Chivukula also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Pad Chivukula sold 6,367 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $254,680.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $444,100.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total value of $443,600.00.

ARCT stock opened at $47.56 on Tuesday. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $124.00. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,227.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -7.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARCT. Citigroup cut their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4,487.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1,458.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

