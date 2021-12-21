Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Short Interest Up 22.6% in November

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 283,500 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the November 15th total of 231,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Shares of MAWHF opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96. Man Wah has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $2.98.
About Man Wah
