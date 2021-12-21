Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Short Interest Up 22.6% in November

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 283,500 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the November 15th total of 231,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of MAWHF opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96. Man Wah has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $2.98.

About Man Wah

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes sofas and ancillary products. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments. It offers sofas under the CHEERS brand; mattresses under the Enlanda brand; panel furniture and furniture accessories; sofas, sofa-beds, beds, armchairs, and accessories under the Fleming brand name; and chairs, smart furniture spare parts, etc.

