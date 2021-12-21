Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) SVP Scott Morgan Sells 838 Shares

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SPLK stock opened at $109.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.45 and a 12-month high of $185.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.36 and its 200 day moving average is $142.26.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The company had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. Splunk’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Summit Insights lifted their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

