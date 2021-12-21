Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CFO Russell Greenberg Sells 1,208 Shares

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CFO Russell Greenberg sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $115,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Russell Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

On Friday, November 19th, Russell Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $470,000.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Russell Greenberg sold 602 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $56,588.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $556,992.25.

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $94.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $56.99 and a one year high of $100.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BWS Financial upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.