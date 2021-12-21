Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Major Shareholder Josep Bassaganya-Riera Sells 33,194 Shares

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) major shareholder Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 33,194 shares of Landos Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $157,671.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Josep Bassaganya-Riera also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 36,000 shares of Landos Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $174,240.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 43,000 shares of Landos Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $215,860.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 40,000 shares of Landos Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $214,800.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 40,000 shares of Landos Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $230,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 25,530 shares of Landos Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $169,774.50.

On Monday, December 6th, Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 36,000 shares of Landos Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $222,120.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 36,000 shares of Landos Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $221,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 32,237 shares of Landos Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $225,981.37.

On Monday, November 29th, Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 15,430 shares of Landos Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $116,959.40.

Landos Biopharma stock opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.03. Landos Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. As a group, research analysts predict that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Landos Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Landos Biopharma by 382.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Landos Biopharma by 37.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Landos Biopharma by 660.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading cut shares of Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Landos Biopharma from $45.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landos Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.09.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

