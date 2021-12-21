Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) COO Priscilla Hung Sells 1,846 Shares

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.42, for a total transaction of $201,989.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Priscilla Hung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Priscilla Hung sold 2,386 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $269,570.28.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $109.73 on Tuesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.76 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.79 and a beta of 1.29.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $165.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday, September 6th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2,165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,524 shares during the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 1,618,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,000 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,802,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 920,055 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,543,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,002,000 after acquiring an additional 863,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,073,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,750,000 after acquiring an additional 794,329 shares during the last quarter.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

