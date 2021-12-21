Stephens Inc. AR Sells 463 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.35% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PJAN. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 16,606 shares during the period.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January alerts:

Shares of PJAN stock opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.05. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $33.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.