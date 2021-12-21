Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 3,000 Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 2.35% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Tlwm increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 30.4% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $250,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BSML opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $25.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average is $25.25.

