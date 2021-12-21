Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,371,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $166,826,000 after buying an additional 95,363 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 295,984 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,015,000 after buying an additional 48,405 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIS stock opened at $104.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.29. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.79 and a 52 week high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 421.63%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

