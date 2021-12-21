Stephens Inc. AR Increases Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 29.4% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 17.9% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 4.1% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at $267,000. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

WPC opened at $79.89 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.75 and a twelve month high of $82.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.59. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 0.73.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.055 per share. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.14%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.