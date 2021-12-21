Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Decreases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,428 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 11.6% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.19.

Apple stock opened at $169.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.31. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

