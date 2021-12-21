Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 58.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 18,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 141,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

LYG opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $2.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.52.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYG. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, AlphaValue raised Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.