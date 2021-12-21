Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 46.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 24,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ opened at $110.87 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $81.23 and a 52 week high of $112.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.73.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.