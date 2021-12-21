Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,969 FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FE. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 22.0% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 71.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 152,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 63,608 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 22.2% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 52,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 35.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,390,000 after purchasing an additional 58,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FE stock opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.08. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $40.62.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FE. Wells Fargo & Company raised FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

