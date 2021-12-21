New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Service Properties Trust worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 954.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Service Properties Trust stock opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $15.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.35.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.36%.

SVC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

