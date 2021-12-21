New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 4,662 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of Hexcel worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 92.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 19.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $47.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.76. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.91 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.43.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HXL. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

In other Hexcel news, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $2,854,716.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $600,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

