New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,647 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of TreeHouse Foods worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,021,000 after buying an additional 1,329,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,845,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,231,000 after purchasing an additional 210,102 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,317,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,175,000 after purchasing an additional 308,620 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,531,000 after purchasing an additional 363,760 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of THS stock opened at $40.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.59. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.60.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

