Strs Ohio Has $888,000 Stock Holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.08% of National HealthCare worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in National HealthCare by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of National HealthCare by 1,021.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of National HealthCare by 555.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NHC opened at $65.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. National HealthCare Co. has a 12 month low of $62.56 and a 12 month high of $79.73.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $276.74 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 6.76%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

National HealthCare Profile

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

