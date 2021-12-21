Strs Ohio Purchases 12,900 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Strs Ohio increased its position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of CVR Energy worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CVR Energy by 2,302.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CVR Energy by 107.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in CVR Energy by 97,760.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in CVR Energy by 13.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVI opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $27.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 1.80.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 32.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

CVI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI).

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.