Strs Ohio Buys 13,600 Shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.27% of Surface Oncology worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SURF. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

Surface Oncology stock opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 9.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average of $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.63.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Surface Oncology had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Surface Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SURF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF).

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.