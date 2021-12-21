Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) to Buy

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership, management and development of commercial real estate properties. That includes properties that are under construction, newly constructed, or have operating histories. The Company is primarily focused on high-quality Class A office buildings located in major U.S. markets and leased primarily to high-credit quality tenants. Major markets include: Washington, D.C., greater Los Angeles, the New York metropolitan area, Boston and Chicago. Piedmont conducts business primarily through Piedmont Operating Partnership, LP; a Delaware limited partnership, as well as performing the management of its buildings through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Piedmont Government Services, LLC and Piedmont Office Management, LLC. Piedmont OP owns a majority of its properties directly and a limited number through joint ventures with real estate limited partnerships with other third parties. “

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $20.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average is $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 121.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

