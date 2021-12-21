Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Position Cut by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.12% of Insteel Industries worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Insteel Industries by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 613,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,737,000 after buying an additional 18,817 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Insteel Industries during the third quarter worth $525,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the second quarter valued at about $1,055,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 13.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 17,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $37.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $721.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.16 and its 200-day moving average is $37.83. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.09 and a 52-week high of $46.50.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $171.26 million for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.28%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.53%.

In related news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $135,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

